7,542 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock worth $253,189,172 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

