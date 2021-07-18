76,430 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. ONE Gas comprises approximately 2.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.