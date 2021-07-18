8,175 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $217,224,000.00. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,903,536 shares of company stock valued at $225,795,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

