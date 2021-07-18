8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

