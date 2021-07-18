9,580 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

