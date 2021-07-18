A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CAO Andrew Cappotelli Sells 2,257 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total value of $378,589.18.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. 54,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

