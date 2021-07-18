Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $56.66.
About Aalberts
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.