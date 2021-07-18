Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

