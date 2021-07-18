ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

