ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.