AceD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,921.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $59,906.01 and approximately $4,921.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars.

