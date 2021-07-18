Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.
Adagene stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.03. Adagene has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85.
Adagene Company Profile
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.