Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) versus Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Head-To-Head Survey

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -3,847.09% -38.96% -30.14% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Valneva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 145.65 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -4.12 Valneva $126.02 million 10.34 -$73.56 million N/A N/A

Valneva has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00 Valneva 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 367.21%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Summary

Valneva beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is developing ADP-A2M4 that is in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-1 for synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma indications (MRCLS); in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-2 for patients with head and neck cancer; and in phase I clinical trials for urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung, esophageal and gastric, synovial sarcoma, and MRCLS cancers. The company is also developing ADP-A2AFP, which is in phase I clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; and ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cells focusing on treating patients with lung, gastroesophageal, head and neck, and bladder cancers. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GSK; third party collaborations with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc., Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy in Denmark; strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

