Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adient were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adient by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

