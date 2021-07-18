Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMIGY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $2.0622 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

