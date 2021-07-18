Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $606.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $611.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

