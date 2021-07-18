ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,937,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,789,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 103,626 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

