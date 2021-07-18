Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $2,318,475.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $2,318,475.00.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

