Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $2,318,475.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $2,318,475.00.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $99.23.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
