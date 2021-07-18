Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 240.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,166 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.27. 674,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

