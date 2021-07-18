Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives $52.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

