Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 500,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.

Shares of AVTE opened at $14.89 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $29.43.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

