AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.36 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.36 ($0.40). Approximately 4,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 386,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 49.63 and a current ratio of 49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.74. The stock has a market cap of £53.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.15.

Get AEX Gold alerts:

In other news, insider Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.