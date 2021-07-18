Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

AFMD opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $641.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.70. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

