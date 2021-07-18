Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 186.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Affimed worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Affimed by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Affimed by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 92.6% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 493,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 237,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 43,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.70.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

