Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 7,477,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

