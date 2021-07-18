agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Clay Richards Purchases 21,700 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Clay Richards purchased 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,100.00.

Shares of AGL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 394,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,268. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.40.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.