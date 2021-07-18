AGNC Investment Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.