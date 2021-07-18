Aion Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $56.92 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,506,957 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

