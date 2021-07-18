Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Acquires $69,912.80 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

