Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.21. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.