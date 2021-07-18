Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.82.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.38%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

