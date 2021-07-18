Alan Mcwilliams Reid Sells 8,155 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $344,222.55.

Shares of SANM opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

