Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $180.03 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

