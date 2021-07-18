Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $616.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

