Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

ANCUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $39.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

