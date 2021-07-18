Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$49.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.87.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$49.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

