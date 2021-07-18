Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

ALIM opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

