Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

ATI stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress purchased 7,500,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

