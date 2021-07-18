Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Up 41.9% in June

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

