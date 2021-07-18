Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €211.30 ($248.59). Allianz shares last traded at €211.00 ($248.24), with a volume of 589,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Get Allianz alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of €215.16.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.