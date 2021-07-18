Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $443.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,997,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

