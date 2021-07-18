Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALO. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.44 ($58.17).

EPA ALO opened at €35.62 ($41.91) on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.40.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

