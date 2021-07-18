American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.65%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

