American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.39.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in American States Water by 27.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after buying an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American States Water by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American States Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

