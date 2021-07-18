American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $284.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

