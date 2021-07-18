Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,024,296 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 2,018.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $74,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

