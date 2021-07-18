Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,572 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $70,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,281 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,007 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,366 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

