Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $65,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $189.28 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

