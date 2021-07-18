Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $68.33 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 201.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $68,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $392.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

