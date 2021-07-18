Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.35% of Vroom worth $71,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,117,251 shares of company stock worth $93,126,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRM. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of VRM opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.91. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

