Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,650 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 193.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $196.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.88 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

